Stewart and Bloomfield win big at Long Board Classic in New York

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At just 18 years old Kaniela Stewart, of Waikiki bested some of the world’s best long boarders in the country.
Stewart surfed pass the competition to capture the Longboarding Classic in New York. After the announcement that he had won, Stewart got a ride up the beach from his fellow Queens buddies who were there in support.
Stewart is now ranked second in the world.
Hawai’i resident Honolua Blomfield won the women’s division of the same contest, and also secured the second ranking in the world.
The pair of surfers will next compete at the world championships in Taiwan, in December.
