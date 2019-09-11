Police responding to barricade situation in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple roads are closed in Kapolei as Honolulu police respond to an ongoing barricade situation on Wednesday morning.
Police sources said officers responded to Pae Ko Gardens around 6:15 a.m.
Officers tried to serve a search warrant earlier, but the suspect resisted and went into a home, sources said.
A woman who lives at the complex said residents are currently on lockdown.
Meanwhile, police have blocked off Kaiau Avenue, Kamaaha Avenue and Kumuiki Street.
This story will be updated.
