Parents, get ready. ‘Baby Shark’ the mini show is coming to Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Keiki will get a chance to meet Baby Shark in person this Fall.
The “Baby Shark Mini Show” is set to bring the characters to the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Nov. 23 and 24.
The production is being brought to the islands as part of a partnership with Honolulu Family Magazine, Koba Entertainment and Pinkfong, the group behind the wildly popular kids’ song.
According to Ticketmaster, there will be four shows total. Tickets start at $15. Kids under 2 years old are free.
Pre-sale starts online on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. The general public will get a chance to buy tickets starting Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.
There is an overall eight ticket limit for the event.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.