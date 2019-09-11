Lighter winds on the way with hot humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will gradually decrease through the end of the work week. Low clouds and trade showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a chance of a brief shower reaching some leeward sections of the smaller islands. In addition, local sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over leeward areas of the Big Island each afternoon and evening. Uncomfortably warm and humid conditions are expected to develop over the state this weekend as the winds become weaker, and a surface trough develops just south of the island chain.
The current south swell will continue to lower gradually over the next couple of days. But a series of small south swells are expected through the weekend, preventing the surf from becoming flat. A two foot southwest swell is expected to arrive next week Tuesday. As the trade winds eases up, so will the short period surf affecting the east facing shores. The north and west facing shores may feel some small pulses from the northwest over the weekend and on into early next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.