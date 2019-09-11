Kauai man arrested, accused of stealing 2 vehicles and fleeing from police

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kauai police arrested a 36-year-old man after a police pursuit Monday morning.
Officials say Haena resident Paul Kalpakoff was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary, and two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Police accuse Kalpakoff of stealing two vehicles. One of the vehicles was found crashed in a ditch in Kalihiwai Sunday evening. Shortly after, police say he stole a second vehicle from a nearby home.
He was spotted again Monday in the stolen 2014 Toyota 4-Runner in Kapaa. Police followed the vehicle but called off the pursuit in the interest of public safety.
Kalpakoff fled northbound on Kuhio Highway at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was later found in Anahola. Kalpakoff allegedly fled on foot and was later spotted at a bus stop.
Police say he then caught a bus to the Whalers General Store in Anahola where police arrested him.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
