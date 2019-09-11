‘It’s always fun getting away’: Warriors gear up for road test against #23 Washington

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football team will face its third consecutive PAC-12 opponent when it travels to face No. 23 Washington at Husky Stadium on Saturday.
UH and Washington have played five previous times with UW holding a slim 3-2 advantage, as the Huskies have won the last two meetings in 2011 and ’14.
Warrior head coach Nick Rolovich believes a major factor in the Huskies success of the program, begins with it’s head coach, Chris Petersen.
“This guy has been one of the greatest coaches in college football for the last 15 to 20 years," said Rolovich, after Tuesday’s practice.
“They are big, they are fast, and he is going to have his guys ready to play."
The Washington Huskies come into Saturday’s game ranked number 23 in the country in the latest AP Poll.
Warriors defensive back Kalen Hicks believes slowing down the Huskies offense will come down to two key factors.
“We have to communicate and be disciplined,” said Hicks. “They run a lot of shifts and motions, so we have to be very disciplined and we have to do our job.”
The Warrior defense is coming off a shutout performance in the second half against Oregon St this past Saturday.
UH defensive coordinator Corey Batoon believes the units energy often times serves as a catalyst for big plays.
“Positivity breeds positivity,” said Batoon. “I think our guys really love playing with each other, and when people start making plays, you get that positive momentum.”
UH’s ‘Run And Shoot’ offense has been red hot to start the season.
The unit ranks fourth nationally in passing (428.5) while quarterback Cole McDonald is No. 3 in total offense (419.5), No. 4 in passing (399.5) and passing TDs (8).
Wide receivers Cedric Byrd is No. 2 in receiving yards (142.5) and No. 3 in receptions (10.5) while Jojo Ward is the nation’s leader in receiving TDs (5).
However, Cole McDonald knows while the points and stats continue to pile up, it wouldn’t be possible without the big fellas up front.
“The offensive line coaches have been preparing them so well,” said McDonald. “As a quarterback I can’t be more happy then, just having time to throw the ball and not having to worry about the pressure.”
The game will take place Saturday, Sept. 14. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m. PT (1:30 p.m. HT) and will be televised nationally on the PAC-12 Network.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.