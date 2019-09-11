Healthier Hawaii: Should I go to an urgent care clinic or the ER?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sometimes when we feel ill, our doctor may not be available or it’s after normal clinic hours. The question is can we visit an urgent care clinic or is it better to go to the emergency room?
Dr. Monica Price is a physician at Straub Medical Center and helped us determine where to go.
Urgent care offers high quality walk-in, high quality care on a walk-in basis, that people can come in for any number of common ailments and injuries, including colds, urinary tract infections, minor cuts and bruises, and even minor broken bones.
The emergency room should always be the first choice for patients in any life-threatening conditions or symptoms, like stroke symptoms, heart attack symptoms, major injuries or accidents, falls, or anything that would require ambulance transport.
For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.