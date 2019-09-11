Forecast: Breezy trades to slow down, with muggy weather possible this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will gradually diminish through the rest of the work week, with clouds and showers for the usual windward and mauka areas during the night and morning hours. A surface trough is forecast to develop near the state by the weekend as the remnants of former tropical cyclone Juliette pass to the north. The net effect will be lighter background winds from the east-southeast, or even southeast, that could bring a slug of tropical moisture over the state. That means we could be in for uncomfortably warm and humid weather by Sunday, with a chance of afternoon pop-showers that could get heavy. We’ll keep a close eye on the forecast for you.