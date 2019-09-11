DOT: Power is ‘unstable’ in some parts of Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a power issue at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday morning.
According to the state Department of Transportation, power is “unstable” in Terminals 1 and 2.
The DOT said no flights are impacted, but the issue may affect TSA operations.
The Hawaiian Electric Company tweeted around 8 a.m. that terminals were experiencing blinking lights.
It's not clear how long it will take to resolve the issue.
It’s also not known what caused it.
This story will be updated.
