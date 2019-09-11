Big Island mayor floats plan to transfer governance of Mauna Kea from UH

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island Mayor Harry Kim is proposing a long-range Mauna Kea management plan that would transfer governance of the mountain away from the university.
He said the newly-created management authority would represent a broad cross section of organizations, from government to Native Hawaiian organizations.
The University of Hawaii, meanwhile, would no longer solely manage the mountain.
The proposal comes as a protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope continues at the base of Mauna Kea. Kim said his proposal wouldn’t address the ongoing blockade of the Mauna Kea Access Road.
“The purpose of this presentation is beyond a yes or no of the TMT project,” he said.
Kim added that he continues to support the Thirty Meter Telescope project.
Meanwhile, the Big Island mayor said he doesn’t expect any law enforcement action at the Mauna Kea protest camp through the weekend.
