Williams earns defensive conference player of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player earned her first Big West Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week honor after being named the Most Valuable Player of the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1 middle blocker hammered home 32 kills while hitting .481 over the course of the three day tournament.
She also totaled 12 blocks to help the Rainbow Wahine topple Army, Sacramento State and Denver as UH improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2004.
Williams pounded a career-high 13 kills on .417 efficiency in UH’s four-set win over Army to go along with a team-high four blocks. She hit a career-best 1.000 going a perfect 9-for-9 on kills in the sweep of the Hornets.
The last Rainbow Wahine to earn Big West Defensive Player of the Week was libero Reyn “Tita” Akiu last year on Nov. 19, 2018.
