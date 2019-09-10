This Oahu town just made it on a list of towns with hard names to pronounce

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Aiea. Properly spelled with an 'okina in front, 'Aiea, just made a national list of difficult-to-pronounce town names in the country.
It comes in at number three on the list out of 50, according to research by 24/7 Tempo.
The area has roughly 10,000 residents and has a few nice hiking trails and good places to eat.
The site says, “Aiea gets its name from the Hawaiian language and is pronounced “ah-ee-ay-ah” or “eye-ay-ah.” It’s part of Honolulu and close to Pearl Harbor, so there’s lots to see nearby.”
One common mistake locals often make in pronouncing the name is inserting a second 'okina in the middle between the i and e. It’s tough to break the habit, making it a tricky name for reasons the list creators may not have taken into consideration.
The company reviewed the names of more than 29,000 towns as they are listed in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.
The top five on the list included:
5. Auxier, Kentucky
4. Arapahoe, Wyoming
3. Aiea, Hawaii
2. Ahwatukee, Arizona
And...
1. Acequia, Idaho
