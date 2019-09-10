Respecting culture among topics of HTA’s new ‘Kuleana Campaign’ for visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Hawaii Tourism Authority is rolling out a new campaign targeted at educating visitors to the islands.
They’re calling it the ‘Kuleana Campaign.’ They’ve created special videos to teach tourists cultural etiquette. Video made are specific to the main islands and can be relevant to visitors statewide.
Multiple airlines will play the videos as arriving flights enter the state.
Using geo-targeting technology, the HTA will also be able to post the videos automatically on visitors’ online social media feeds.
Topics the videos cover include ocean safety, ocean conservation, culture, land safety, astute renting, and what they’re calling, ‘pono tourism’.
“Many travelers visiting the Hawaiian Islands don’t necessarily understand why we stay on the trail when we hike, why we care about protecting our reefs, and many of the dangers they need to be mindful of,” Jay Talwar, of the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, said.
“Rather than scold them, we felt that if our residents shared the ‘whys’ behind appropriate behavior then most visitors would follow along; in other words, if we don’t show them the trail, how can we expect them to stay on it? That’s what our new Kuleana Campaign aims to do,” he added.
Some 15 Hawaii residents are also featured in the videos which are available in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.
HTA says tourism dollars collected through the Transient Accommodation Tax paid for the new campaign.
