Polynesian Bowl announces partnership with Signature Championship Rings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An invitation to the Polynesian Bowl is becoming one of the highest post-season prep honors high school football playes can receive.
Today the Polynesian Bowl announced another reason why this star studded game played every January in Hawai’i, is truly one of a kind.
Earlier this year it was announced that Adiddas would be the athletic gear sponsor for all the athletes and after today new cleats and athletic apparel won’t be the only prize players will take home.
The Polynesian Bowl announced today via twitter a multi year partnership with Signature Championship Rings, citing the company as the “official jeweler of the Polynesian Bowl."
Each player who participates in the game will receive a custom ring with their name on it.
The Polynesian Bowl will take place on Jan 18. at Aloha Stadium.
