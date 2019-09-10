Pilot from Hawaii suffers major injuries after plane crash in Henderson

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pilot from Hawaii suffered major injuries after surviving a plane crash just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mililani High School graduate Thomas Craig was planning to fly from Henderson Executive Airport to San Diego on Saturday night.
Authorities said he had to turn around because the single-engine plane ran into mechanical issues.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed around 8:15 p.m., a half-mile south of Henderson Executive Airport.
The plane caught fire shortly after crashing.
Two people were killed. Two others survived, including Craig, who was helped by a Good Samaritan.
“As I’m running, there was a gentleman running," said Sevag Sagherian. “He was lit up, he was on fire. He was saying ‘help.’ I told him stop, roll. I took off my shirt to try to pat out the fire.”
A GoFundMe page set up for Craig said he suffered second- and third-degree burns covering nearly 75% of his body.
His family said he'll need multiple surgeries, skin grafts and months or years of rehab.
The page has raised more than $35,000 so far.
The plane has a tail number N24030 and is registered to the California Flight Academy, based out of Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego.
The flight school issued a statement that said, “All of us at California Flight Academy are heartbroken over the news of our colleagues and friends. Our hearts and prayers are with those involved in this tragic accident.”
The National Transportation and Safety Board and FAA are investigating.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.