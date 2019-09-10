Need holiday work? Consider the United States Postal Service

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The United States Postal Service is already thinking ahead for the holiday season.
USPS is looking to hire over 300 holiday hires at an upcoming job fair.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to make extra money during the holidays,” USPS Human Resources Representative Kevin Nakaoka said. “We’ll have a team of postal human resources specialists on hand at the Job Fair to answer questions and to assist with and accept job applications.”
The fair will take place on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Honolulu Main Post Office at 3600 Aolele Street, near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
USPS has positions open for holiday clerks, mail handlers, transportation assistants and more.
Most positions are based on Oahu, but there are openings on the neighbor islands.
Shifts begin in early November and run through early January.
“These seasonal positions are an essential addition to our Postal Service ohana during our busiest time of the year,” Nakaoka added. “They are a key to us delivering a Happy Holidays to our customers.”
Pay ranges from about $17 to $18 an hour.
Prospective applicants can call the USPS Honolulu human resources department at 808-423-3783 for more information, or apply online by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.