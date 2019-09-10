Local Connection: Tulsi Gabbard’s Presidential Run

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -It’s time to ask out loud a question many have been asking privately for awhile – what does Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard hope to accomplish by continuing her campaign for President?
Many expected that she might call it quits after failing to qualify for the third presidential debate. But instead she criticized the Democratic Party's debate rules – and went back to Iowa.
To her credit – Gabbard did well in the debates – and has effectively projected herself as a military veteran opposed to regime-change war. But its not resonating enough with voters to make her a viable candidate.
Her constituents back home may be starting to wonder if running for president is the best use of her time, which is supposed to be devoted to serving them.
Being in hyper-partisan Congress these days is not much fun, but it is what she is being paid to do.
She has also been pretty much invisible in Hawaii. If she has been here at all, she hasn’t been public about it; and she has ignored questions from the media about whether she even intends to run for re-election to her congressional seat.
It’s time for Tulsi Gabbard to come home – and either re-establish her place in congress and run for re-election, or truthfully explain to Hawaii why she has essentially left us for an impossible dream.
