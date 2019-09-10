Jojo Ward notches Mountain West Conference Player of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second consecutive week, a Warrior receiver has been named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Senior Jojo Ward, received this week’s honor following a career pass catching night in UH’s 31-28 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.
The Waco, Texas native set career highs in catches (10), receiving yards (189) and touchdowns (4). His four TD receptions equaled a single-game school record that was also matched by teammate Cedric Byrd II, just last week.
Three of Ward’s touchdowns happened in the first half and three of those scores went for 29-yards or more.
Ward, was targeted 13 times in the game and averaged 18.9 yards per reception. The Senior also eclipsed 100-yards for the fourth time in his career and posted his third career multiple TD game.
He was also selected as the College Sports Madness MW Player of the Week and was a College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of Week 2.
