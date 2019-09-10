Information wanted in a double murder cold case from 1980

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There’s a renewed call for information in a cold case double murder at Maunalua Bay nearly 40 years ago.
On September 7, 1980, marine Rodney “Rocky” Padilla, and fellow marine Lawrence “Larry” Martens were found next to their blue 1971 Buick coupe.
Both were beaten and shot in the head. Marine Corps Base Hawaii said next to the Buick, someone wrote a message in the sand.
Over the years, no arrests were made and the case went cold. But now investigators are taking a closer look at the case, and following up on all leads.
Anyone with tips is urged to call 808-257-7130, or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip.
