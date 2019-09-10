Hawaii woman makes unwelcome discovery in her cereal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maunalani Heights woman recently made an unpleasant find in her morning bowl of cereal.
She says she found what appears to be a bone in a popular granola sold at Costco.
Marilyn Hieda says she’s been eating Nature’s Path Pumpkin Seed and Flax granola for years.
But over Labor Day weekend, she says she found an oddly-shaped object in her bowl.
“I was stirring the cereal in the bowl and out popped a kind of a long piece of something and I thought, ‘Gee, what was that?’” Hieda said.
“I picked it up, looked at it, looked at it, and I snapped it in half. And when I looked at the area that was snapped open, I could see the marrow.”
Hieda said she became concerned because her family already ate most of the box. She said she tried to contact Nature’s Path about the object, but has not received a response.
Hawaii Kai Costco offered her a refund, but she believes more should be done to investigate.
“I just didn’t know what to think, what to do, and it was just kind of a sick feeling,” she said. “That’s a concern. What is it and can I get ill from it? We haven’t yet, but it could happen to anybody.”
Roseann Freitas, of the Better Business Bureau, said her organization accepts complaints or concerns about food products at bbb.org.
“If it’s a meat and poultry or some kind of egg product, that goes to the USDA, and then the other food complaints go to the FDA,” she said.
“Always report these events because you really want to warn and educate other consumers. so that if there is an issue with it they can immediately do a recall.”
The Better Business Bureau says it can also step in if the manufacturer or store are unresponsive.
