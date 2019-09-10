Humane society’s adoption fees for puppies, kittens go up under tiered system

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society is instituting a tiered adoption fee system to help older animals ― especially senior cats ― find homes more quickly.
Under the new pricing schedule, which starts Tuesday, adoption fees for dogs will range from $55 to $125. There will be no fee, meanwhile, to adopt cats 6 years and older.
Here’s the full pricing system for dogs:
- 6 months and under: $125
- 7 months to 5 years: $85
- 6 years and older: $55
And the fee schedule for cats:
- 6 months and under $125
- 7 months to 1 year: $45
- 2 to 5 years: $10
- 6 years and older: No fee
It will cost $20 to adopt rabbits and guinea pigs, while the fee for all other animals varies.
Under the old system, the adoption fee for dogs and cats was a standard $85.
In a Facebook post explaining the new fee schedule, the society said the new pricing acknowledges that the number of cats available for adoption greatly outnumbers the number of dogs.
“Our canine companions are generally adopted in a couple of days to a few weeks, whereas our feline friends tend to linger for weeks if not months,” the society said, in the post.
“We’re truly hoping that our pricing will encourage more people to bring cats, especially older ones, into their homes.”
