Health inspectors shut down Maui sushi bar with ‘extensive’ rodent, roach infestation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Maui sushi bar to close its doors after inspectors discovered an “extensive rodent and pest infestation" there following a customer complaint.
The red “closed” placard was issued to Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar in Kahului on Monday.
The state said inspectors found rat droppings in numerous spots, including on food preparation surfaces, on storage shelves and on vent hoods. “Pockets” of roaches were also discovered.
Other food safety violations that were found included:
- Unsafe cold-holding temperatures;
- Food not protected from cross-contamination;
- Improper thawing; and
- Mold growth in an ice machine on the food contact surfaces.
The eatery is the fourth Maui food establishment told to close in recent weeks because of insanitary conditions. The Health Department said a follow-up inspection of the sushi bar is set for Thursday.
