Hawaii to receive $12M in federal funds for roads damaged by eruption

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive more than than $12 million in federal funds to repair damaged roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The money will go toward roads damaged by last year’s Kilauea eruption that also triggered earthquakes.
It’s all part of the $871.2 million that the DOT released for 39 states.
In the meantime, Hawaii will also get nearly $4 million to help residents affected by last year’s historic floods.
In all, the state received more than half a billion dollars in federal relief funding to help the state recover from last year’s natural disasters.
