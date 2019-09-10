Forecast: Breezy trades to slowly decline, with more days ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds are expected through Tuesday, and then will slowly decrease through the week. Clouds and showers will still favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the night and morning hours. As we head toward the weekend a trough that used to be Hurricane Juliette will pass to the north, cutting off the trades by Sunday and resulting in hot and humid conditions, with more tropical moisture riding in on a light southeast wind flow that could mean more pop-up afternoon showers. Daytime highs will still climb into the lower 90′s, with heat indices near 100.