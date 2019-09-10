Forecast: Breezy trade winds hold today, weaken toward the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, then gradually decrease through the week.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas with a few showers reaching leeward locations. The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon clouds and showers form in response to local sea breezes.
Warm and humid conditions will be possible over the weekend as the winds ease.
The remnants of Hurricane Juliette are to the far east of the islands and it’s forecast to move west and then pass north of the islands this weekend. As it moves north of the islands this weekend, winds are expected to weaken further and become southeasterly.
The current south swell will continue to gradually decline over the next few days with mainly background south-southeast and southwest swells expected during the second half of the week and into early next week.
Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will steadily decline through the week as trades upstream and locally drop to moderate speeds.
A small northwest swell is possible late in the weekend into early next week.
