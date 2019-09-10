Father begs Maui community for help in finding his missing daughter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A father is pleading for help in finding his daughter who disappeared on Maui more than seven weeks ago.
“We miss her. This has been so hard on us. We just want to know if she's OK,” said Khiara Henry’s father Kevin.
The Henry family announced over the weekend they are upping the reward to $10,000 for any tips leading to Khiara’s whereabouts.
But since then, they say they have received no credible leads and they are desperate for answers.
"It's been tough. It's been gut wrenching. It's been really hard. Especially not having anything to go on," Kevin said.
Kevin says Khiara was vacationing on Maui alone when she vanished back in July.
Since then, he and his family have flown in from San Diego to look for her.
“Almost feels like a dead end. We have nothing to go on. We have no new leads. Every day we’re just trying to see where that day takes us, especially since we’re here on Maui, we’ve just been every day searching as best as we can,” he said.
The 23-year-old was last seen at the Hertz Rent-A-Car in Kahului on July 21st at 2:00 p.m.
She is seen in surveillance video driving out of the rental car company alone.
Four days later, her rental car was found at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana.
Her luggage, credit card and ID were found in the abandoned car but her cell phone, backpack and car key were not and have not been located.
The family says the car’s mileage shows it was driven from the rental car company to Waianapanapa State Park. They say it’s possible that Khiara stopped along the way but did not veer from the route.
They fear something bad may have happened to her and is begging the community for tips.
"It's just been so tough just not knowing where she is or how she's doing, what state she's in. I mean we don't really know anything. So, if someone knows where she is, please contact us," said Kevin.
Posters are plastered all over Maui and the Henry family is holding on to hope that she is still out there somewhere.
Kevin had this message to his daughter:
“Khiara, I miss you so much. These days have not been the same. It’s not been the same without you around, without your presence. If you’re somehow seeing this, just understand that we love you and we miss you so much and we just want to hear from you.”
If you have any information, contact the Maui Police Department at 244-6400.
