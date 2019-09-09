Breezy trade winds to lighten up, with more late summer heat

Breezy trade winds are expected through Tuesday, and then will slowly decrease through the week. Clouds and showers will still favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the night and morning hours. As we head toward the weekend a trough that used to be Hurricane Juliette will pass to the north, cutting off the trades by Sunday and resulting in hot and humid conditions, with more tropical moisture riding in on a light southeast wind flow that could mean more pop-up afternoon showers. Daytime highs will still climb into the lower 90′s, with heat indices near 100.
The surf scene will be rather quiet this week. Some head-high sets may still come in for south shores Tuesday but that swell is on the way down. East shores are also declining, with no significant surf expected for the next week. A small craft advisory is posted until 6 a.m. Tuesday for leeward waters of Oahu and windward waters of Maui County, and until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, and coastal waters leeward and southeast of the Big Island.
