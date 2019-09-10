Breezy trade winds hold today, weaken towards the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, then gradually decrease through the week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas with a few showers reaching leeward locations. The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon clouds and showers form in response to local sea breezes. Warm and humid conditions will be possible over the weekend as the winds ease. The remnants of hurricane Juliette are to the far east of the islands and it's forecast to move west and then pass north of the islands this weekend. As it moves north of the islands this weekend, winds are expected to weaken further and become southeasterly.