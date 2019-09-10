Minor hospitalized with what state fears is first vaping-linked respiratory illness in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island minor is hospitalized with what state health officials fear is the first case of a vaping-linked severe respiratory illness in Hawaii.
The illness was reported earlier this week and health officials are working to gather more information.
Nationwide, more than 450 potential or confirmed cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping have been reported in recent months. At least six deaths have been reported.
“We are cautioning people about using e-cigarettes and advise against using unregulated THC-containing vaping products,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson, in a news release.
“We are monitoring the situation locally and nationally, and coordinating with federal and state partners to stay up-to-date on the latest information available. We have alerted Hawaii health care providers and emergency workers of this issue so they are aware, and will continue to investigate this possible local case and work to determine the cause of their illness.”
This story will be updated.
