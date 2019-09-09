Week-long road repaving work to close Hanauma Bay preserve

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closed for a week starting Sept. 30 so crews can repave the main roadway into the popular attraction.
The $295,000 project is set to wrap up Oct. 6., weather permitting.
And city officials said the park is scheduled to reopen the following day.
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of the island’s most popular attractions. It’s typically closed Tuesdays.
