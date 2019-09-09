Wahine capture Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 20 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (6-0) ran away from Denver in four sets to capture the 2019 Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational.
The Wahine defeated the Pioneers, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 on Sunday night at the Stan Sheriff Center to remain unbeaten.
Junior outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen notched her fifth double-digit kill match of the season hammering down a match-high 16 kills. Rasmussen also posted her third double-double of the season, with 12 digs to go along with her 16 kills.
The tournament’s Most Valuable Player award was given to junior middle blocker Skyler Williams.
Williams tallied 10 kills while adding five blocks (one solo) in the final game of the tourney.
Over the course of the tournament, Williams racked up 32 kills, hit .481 and was in on 12 blocks.
It’s the first time Hawai’i has won the Rainbow Wahine Invitational since 2015 (last year the 'Bows did not host the Invitational).
It marked the ninth time that the 'Bows won the Invitational tourney title.
Hawai’i will be back in action on Thursday with the start of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Challenge.
West Virginia, Utah Valley and UCLA will all travel to Honolulu for the three-day tournament.
The 2019 Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational All-Tournament Team is listed below:
