UH soccer falls to North Dakota 2-1 in double overtime

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai'i soccer team dropped its afternoon matchup at North Dakota by a score of 2-1 in double overtime on Sunday.
The Rainbow Wahine (2-3-1) are now 1-1 throughout their first road trip of the season.
The Fighting Warhawks (4-1-1) notched their first victory in the all-time series against U.H. and have won four of their last five matches.
The Wahine offense struck first in the 40th minute, sophomore midfielder Mckenzie Moore controlled a loose ball on the right side of the box, swiped past a defender and blasted a shot over the goalkeeper’s head into the bottom left corner of the net.
The second half of the contest the ‘Bows’ opponent scoreless streak come to an end at 381 minutes and 55 seconds as the 'Hawks scored in the closing moments of regulation.
Meghan Wilson sent a beautiful cross into the center of the box to Ashley Ebeling for a deflection into the net in the 87th minute.
Following the tying goal, North Dakota tacked on another in the 103rd minute.
Mimi Eiden took a pass from Baley McNitt, running pass the U.H. defensive line, and sending the ball into the net on a breakaway 2-1 score.
The 'Bows will next head to South Dakota for the first time in program history for a matchup with the JackRabbits.
The pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. HST and will be streamed online.
