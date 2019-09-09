Slower unstable winds help create some pop up thunderstorms

The NWS shows a rather moist airmass on the water vapor image indicated by dew points in the upper 60′s to mid 70′s. Shower coverage has increased over the islands due to daytime heating along with local low level wind convergence. The airmass is unstable enough that a few thunderstorms have formed as well. Shower activity will likely taper off somewhat overnight but is expected to increase once again Sunday afternoon since the weather scenario is expected to be about the same as today.The upper low along with the weak low level trough will move to a position a few hundred miles north northwest of the area by Monday. Some drier and more stable air will begin to move in from the east but enough moisture and instability will linger near or across the area to allow for another round of afternoon showers.