Slower unstable winds help create some pop up thunderstorms

An upper level disturbance to our north is interrupting the trade wind flow. With the slower and more muggy winds, more pop up thunderstorms are possible on Sunday. We had a number of flood advisories that were posted across the islands (especially on Hawaii Island, Maui and Oahu) during the heat of the day and these pop up storms. Some of the showers created rain 1 to 2 inches per hour. Another round is possible on Sunday and then more isolated on Monday.
The NWS shows a rather moist airmass on the water vapor image indicated by dew points in the upper 60′s to mid 70′s. Shower coverage has increased over the islands due to daytime heating along with local low level wind convergence. The airmass is unstable enough that a few thunderstorms have formed as well. Shower activity will likely taper off somewhat overnight but is expected to increase once again Sunday afternoon since the weather scenario is expected to be about the same as today.The upper low along with the weak low level trough will move to a position a few hundred miles north northwest of the area by Monday. Some drier and more stable air will begin to move in from the east but enough moisture and instability will linger near or across the area to allow for another round of afternoon showers.
OCEAN CONDITIONS: The current south-southeast and south-southwest swell will slowly decline over the next few days. Another small bump from the southwest will be possible Tuesday followed by another small south-southwest swell Friday of next week. A small east swell is possible from Tropical Cyclone Kiko as early as Wednesday of next week.
Stay tuned.
