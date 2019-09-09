Officials unveil 3 options for eventual Aloha Stadium replacement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have unveiled three options for a new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District – and they’re asking the public to weigh in.
The preparation notice for the environmental impact statement released Sunday included the three options for the 98-acre parcel in Halawa.
Under option A, the old facility would be demolished in phases, while a new stadium would be built in the same spot.
Under option B, the new stadium would be built west of the existing one. Then, the old stadium would be demolished. That area would be turned into an outdoor performance venue and community recreation space.
And for option C, the new facility would be south of the current one. The site of the old stadium and parking area would then be turned into a grid street pattern for a new central recreation space.
The new stadium would be downsized from 50,000 seats to 35,000. It will also be surrounded by mixed-use development.
A recent study found severe corrosion and increasing maintenance and repair costs, prompting the Stadium Authority to pursue plans for a new facility. Officials say the new stadium would continue to serve as a gathering place for the community and will also boost the economy.
