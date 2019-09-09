Nuclear-powered sub assigned to Pearl Harbor returns from final deployment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After seven months at sea, the 150 crew members on board the USS Olympia returned to Pearl Harbor on Sunday.
The crew of the nuclear-powered submarine conducted operations in the European and Central Commands, essentially circumnavigating the globe.
They say there’s no place they’d rather be than back with their families.
“It’s just a real privilege. It’s really hard to leave, but coming home to the family after a great deployment, there’s no feeling like it. It’s a great feeling,” said CMDR. Benjamin Selph, the commander of the USS Olympia.
The submarine’s return to Pearl Harbor occasion also marked the end of service for the USS Olympia.
The sub was commissioned nearly 35 years ago and is set to be decommissioned in the fall.
