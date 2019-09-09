Mayor Caldwell: ‘I’m seriously looking at running for governor’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he’s “seriously looking at running for governor” in the next election come 2022.
“It's on the horizon for me,” Caldwell said, in an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise. “As long as my health holds out and my energy level is high as it is, I'll be looking at taking that next step.”
Despite this being his last year as Honolulu mayor, Caldwell said he’s not ready to retire because he enjoys taking on challenges while serving in the executive branch of government.
“I think anytime you're in an executive position, you make decisions that are sometimes unpopular,” he said. “How you deal with it is going to be something that I face as I run for governor.”
Caldwell was first elected in 2012 and has served two terms as Honolulu mayor.
“I’m going to finish strong, I’m working 'til the very last day as mayor and I continue to face the challenges and dream big and do big things,” Caldwell said.
It’s already shaping up to be a crowded field in the race for governor.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has filed papers as he considers a run, as well as Republican Andria Tupola, who ran in the previous election.
Other potential candidates being talked about state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz and former state Sen. Jill Tokuda.
