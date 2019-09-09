Lighter winds to bring more humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through Monday, then gradually trend down Tuesday through the second half of the week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through. The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.