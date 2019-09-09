Jahlani Tavai tallies first NFL sack in Lions 24-24 tie against Cardinals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his NFL debut former University of Hawai’i middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai, tallied a sack and assisted on three tackles in the Detroit Lions 24-24 season opening tie against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tavai recorded the sack in the third quarter off a play action fake by former Heisman winner Kyler Murray.
The game was tightly contested throughout the afternoon as both times were only able to manage field goals in the overtime period, before time expired.
Tavai and the Lions will next take on the San Diego Chargers on Sept. 15 in search of their first victory of the 2019 season.
