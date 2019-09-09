Hawaii Innocence Project works to exonerate Navy sailor convicted of rape

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Navy sailor’s statutory rape conviction has been set aside by the State Supreme Court, according to the Hawaii Innocence Project.
In 2002, Roynes Dural was charged with sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend’s daughter.
The Hawaii Innocence Project’s co-director says UH law students, faculty, and volunteer attorneys gathered new evidence showing Dural was innocent.
They say during the time period of the allegations, Dural was on active duty in the Navy and on deployment for most of the time. They also say Roynes was the victim’s scapegoat — the man she blamed to cover up secret sexual relationships with her stepfather and a school employee.
Dural, who was out on parole, found out about the victory on Thursday.
“A lot of times when people come to us, we’re their last hope. Their families have paid for all their lawyers so we don’t get a case until all the appeals have been exhausted,” the program’s Ken Lawson said.
Dural spent eight years in prison of a 20-year sentence.
The case now returns to the trial court, where prosecutors can either dismiss it or try it again.
