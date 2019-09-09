Forecast: Lighter winds to bring more humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through Monday, then gradually trend down Tuesday through the second half of the week.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through. The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.
A combination of long-period south-southwest and short-period southeast swell from Akoni will continue to produce above average surf along south facing shores through Monday, surf along east-facing shores will be just below advisory level through Monday.
Minimal swells are expected along north-facing shores through the week with a small long-period northwest swell possible over next weekend.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.