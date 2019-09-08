Tagovailoa accounts for 4 TD’s in 62-10 rout over New Mexico St.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua and the Tide continue to roll over the opposition.
Ewa Beach native, Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama’s 62-10 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.
Tua finished the game completing 16 of his 24 attempts for 227 yards.
Following the game Tua became the eighth Tide quarterback with 5,000 career passing yards.
Tua and the Tide will next play on the road against South Carolina.
