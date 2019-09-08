Murder investigation opened after man fatally stabbed near a Kalihi Valley park

KALIHI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A woman is in police custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in Kalihi Valley Saturday night.
Investigators found the body of a 35-year-old man in a homeless camp in a wooded area near Decorte Neighborhood Park off Perry Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and police said they found the victim dead at the scene with injuries to his neck.
Rey Brian was playing basketball nearby. He says he heard a couple arguing up in the mountains.
“Sounded like it was getting pretty rough. I believe somebody had called the police and the lady had came back down still screaming, but the guy just went silent. We didn’t know what was going on," Brian said.
Authorities say the suspect was arrested about an hour later near the scene of the crime.
Honolulu police opened a second-degree murder case.
The victim has not been identified.
This story will be updated.
