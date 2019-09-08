Mariota throws 3 TD’s in 43-14 win over Browns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans opened up the 2019 NFL regular season with a 43-14 road win against the Cleveland Browns.
The former Heisman trophy winner threw three touchdown passes, including a crowd silencing 75-yarder to running back Derrick Henry.
Titans tight end Delanie Walker had two TD catches in the fourth, and Tennessee’s defensive backs intercepted Baker Mayfield three times in the final quarter.
Mariota and the Titans will next host the Indianapolis Colts in Nashville on Sept 15.
