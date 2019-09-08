Hilo’s 104-0 win over Waiakea highlights Week 6 of prep football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Week 6 of Hawai’i High School Football in the books here’s a look at how prep teams around the state fared over the weekend.
#2 Mililani defeated #9 Waianae 50-6.
#4 Kahuku continued the islands dominance over out of state competition, hammering Utah’s Timpview 34-6.
Kaiser remained undefeated on the season with a 34-10 win over the Kalani falcons.
The Kaimuki Bulldogs continue to look like one of the favorites to take the Division II crown with a 27-7 victory over Nanakuli.
In what was one of the most lopsided games in Hawai’i high school history #8 Hilo defeated Waiakea 104-0. That is not a typo!
Over on Maui, #11 Lahainaluna shutout over Kamehameha Maui 34-0.
Molokai defeated Lanai 30-24.
