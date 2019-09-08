Gabriel earns first win as a starter in 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Mililani Trojan got his first collegiate start against Florida Atlantic, and was victorious in his debut.
The freshman completed seven of his 19 passing attempts in his first start, while throwing touchdowns of 57 and 74 yards.
No. 18 UCF extended their regular-season win streak to 24 games by dominating Florida Atlantic 48-14 Saturday night.
Gabriel amassed totaled 245 yards passing while also scrambling four times for 19 yards and a score.
The Knights (2-0) racked up 574 yards and surpassed the 30-point mark for the 28th game in a row, the longest such streak since at least 1936.
Dillion Gabriel and the No. 18 UCF Knights will host the No. 23 Stanford Cardinals on Sept. 14.
