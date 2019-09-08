EMS: Alleged drunk driver broadsides ambulance with patient inside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash involving an ambulance and an alleged drunk driver left an EMT in serious condition.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, EMS officials said the ambulance was heading to the hospital with a patient and at least two EMTs on board.
As they neared the Vineyard and Punchbowl intersection, the ambulance, which had its lights and sirens on, was broadsided by an alleged drunk driver, officials said.
The EMT behind the wheel and the patient were uninjured. However the EMS in the back with the patient did suffer serious injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The injured EMT has been with the department for 17 years.
“We are very thankful that there was no loss of life. Our personnel, like all first responders, risk their lives everyday to provide the highest level of prehospital care to the residents and visitors here in Honolulu,” EMS Chief Dean Nakano said.
The ambulance sustained enough damaged for it to be taken out of service. A backup ambulance was put into service in its place.
Hawaii News Now is working to confirm if the alleged drunk driver was arrested.
This story may be updated.
