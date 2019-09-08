Driver seriously injured after car goes into hole in road near Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing his sedan into a hole in the road near Honolulu’s airport.
The incident happened between Aolele Street and the H-1 Freeway exit.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the hole was caused by a cement mixing truck that was in front of the sedan.
The weight of the truck apparently caused steel plates on the road to collapse.
State Transportation Department officials say rail construction is underway in the area.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.