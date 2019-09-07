Wendell Look notches win 200 in 40-13 victory over Kailua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani’s 40-13 victory over the Kailua Surfriders on Friday night wasn’t just significant because it marked the Raiders fourth win in a row, it also marked a milestone for head coach Wendell Look.
Look became just the second head coach in Hawai’i high school football history to win 200 games. The Raiders dominated the game from start to finish and the wins are certain to increase.
After dropping their first game of the season to Moanalua, Iolani seems to be playing their best football as of late.
The Raiders have won four games in a row and will next play Waipahu at Aloha Stadium.
This story will be updated.
