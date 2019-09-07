Week 6 High School scores and highlights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The St. Louis Crusaders cruised to another victory to extend their winning streak to 30 consecutive games.
Crusaders quarterback Jayden De Laura tossed for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the St.Louis defense tallied four takeaways including a pair of pick-six’s.
In what was a huge upset in the Open Division the win less Farrington Governors took home a 22-7 victory over #7 Kapolei.
Governors, Calijah Maleko took a 23-yard interception to the house on the first play of the game and Farrington never looked back.
The Governors are now 1-4 on the season while the Hurricanes drop to 3-3.
In the Division I, they’re we’re a host of big match-ups including Moanalua extending Hawaii’s winning streak against out of state teams to 6-0.
The Menehune defeated Neveda’s Sierra Vista 21-6 to stay unbeaten in 2019. The Menehune defense was stout throughout the evening, Moanalua remains undefeated on the season.
The Leilehua Mules got back into the win column with a 41-0 shutout victory over the Aiea Na A’li’i.
This year’s Mules defense now has three shutouts this season, tied for the most in program history.
The Damien Monarchs continue to look more and more as a true threat to take the Division I crown after a dominating 41-13 victory over Castle.
Waipahu took home a must win game against the Radford Rams with a 43-13 win. The Marauders rode senior running back Alfred Failauga to victory, as the Rams offense struggled all night to maintain scoring drives.
Here’s a look at games that took place on the outer islands.
