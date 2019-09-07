Warriors set to host Beavers in second PAC-12 showdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Warrior football team will host Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 7, in its second consecutive PAC-12 contest to start the season.
The contest on Saturday, will be the 11th meeting between the Warriors and the Beavers, despite Oregon St.'s 2-10 record in 2018, Rolovich is expecting a much improved team when they hit Aloha Stadium.
“They’re going to be as challenging as we could have asked for,” said Rolovich. “They are extremely efficient offensively and they put you in a lot of binds, they’re smart coaches.”
Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald was pulled from UH’s week 0 victory over Arizona after throwing four interceptions in the game.
The red-shirt junior is looking forward to a chance at redemption.
“I like when people doubt me," said McDonald. "I like when people think I’m the underdog and talk smack it just motivates me even more.”
The 'Bows will be coming off the first bye week of the season, and have had 10 practices in preparation for the contest against the Beavers.
Defensive Back Ro Farris II, believes the extra time gave the team a chance to recover.
“It was very beneficial," said Farris II. "We’ve been able to get our bodies back get and get a little extra treatment, watch extra film and we got to sit down and watch the first Oregon St. game as a team.”
The programs have long battled on the field of play and in the world of local recruiting here in the islands.
The competition over local talent eventually led to Oregon St recruiting materiel being accidentally mailed to UH’s lower campus last year.
Coach Rolovich addressed the issue last weekend on an episode of the Nick Rolovich Show on KGMB.
“Your not going to just come in here and take who you want,” said Rolovich to Kanoa Leahey on an episode of The Nick Rolovich Show. “Your not going to come into Hawaii and kick us around.”
Despite some history good an bad between the teams when the ball is kicked all will be settled.
Warrirors offensive lineman J.R Hensley says the team is treating the second game of 2019 as business as usual.
“I’m not buying into the hype.,” said Hensley. “I don’t think they’re going to underestimate us and I don’t think anyone on our schedule is going to underestimate us.”
Kickoff between the Beavers and the Warriors is set for 6:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.
